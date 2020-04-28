CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%.

CF Industries has a payout ratio of 74.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CF Industries to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.5%.

Get CF Industries alerts:

NYSE CF traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,353,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.09. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CF Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on CF Industries from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on CF Industries from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CF Industries from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.