ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

ECOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. First Analysis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 458,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,323,205.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 79,808 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ECOM opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $252.35 million, a P/E ratio of 80.08 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ChannelAdvisor has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $11.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

