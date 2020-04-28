Check Point Software Technologies’ (CHKP) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

CHKP traded down $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.56. 124,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,472. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $121.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.29. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northcoast Asset Management grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northcoast Asset Management now owns 71,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 248.7% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management now owns 28,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares during the last quarter. EQIS Capital Management lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. EQIS Capital Management now owns 5,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $4,589,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

