Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at Citigroup

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $105.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CHKP. TheStreet lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.53.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.61. 81,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,472. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $121.25.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3,559.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 214,296,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,041,000 after buying an additional 208,440,017 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,778.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885,975 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $482,664,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 39,495.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,990,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $321,280,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.