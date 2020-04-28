Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $114.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.90% from the stock’s current price.

CHKP has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. First Analysis cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,472. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $121.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $20,259,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 87,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

