Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.04 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CHE traded down $19.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $437.16. The stock had a trading volume of 86,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,815. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.85. Chemed has a 1-year low of $316.16 and a 1-year high of $513.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $419.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $448.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.00.

Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

