Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Raises Dividend to $0.64 Per Share

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share by the energy company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Cheniere Energy Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Cheniere Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 104.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,120. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $49.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.70.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion.

CQP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.28.

In other news, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone acquired 156,792 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $3,425,905.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone bought 333,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.02 per share, with a total value of $8,689,769.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583 over the last three months.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

