Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Lessened by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,737 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 276.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 84.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.91. 10,642,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,175,462. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $162.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.83 and its 200 day moving average is $105.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Independent Research lowered Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.