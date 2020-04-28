Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,458,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571,277 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.45% of Chevron worth $612,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 205,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,390,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 133,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,889,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,639,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,175,462. The firm has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.94 and its 200 day moving average is $105.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

