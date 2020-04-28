Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) is American Research & Management Co.’s 6th Largest Position

American Research & Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,424 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up about 3.4% of American Research & Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. American Research & Management Co. owned 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $8,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,380,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,116,000 after buying an additional 928,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,361,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,302,000 after purchasing an additional 124,560 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 214,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 159,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,019,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.12. 392,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.77.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

In other news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

