Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 208.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,000 shares during the quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owned about 0.25% of Cintas worth $44,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,063,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 22.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after buying an additional 10,558 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 13.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth about $1,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair downgraded Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.09.

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.19. 283,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,774. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $304.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

