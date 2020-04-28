Citigroup Lowers Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target to $66.50

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $70.00 to $66.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential downside of 3.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMG. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

NYSE AMG traded up $2.53 on Tuesday, hitting $69.25. 38,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,654. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $114.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.61. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 168.91, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.57.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Wojcik bought 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.27 per share, for a total transaction of $101,614.50. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.62 per share, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 30,200 shares of company stock worth $2,187,134. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,295.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 649.1% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

