Citigroup Lowers Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) Price Target to $17.00

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.56% from the company’s previous close.

HESM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Hess Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to an “e+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hess Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of HESM stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.91. 7,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,821. Hess Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $893.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.14.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. J. Letwin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at $109,914.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.56 per share, with a total value of $489,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 53,057.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

