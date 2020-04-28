Citigroup Raises Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target to $140.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SUI. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Sun Communities from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.20.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.05. The company had a trading volume of 46,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,256. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.99. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $95.34 and a 1 year high of $173.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.37). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $436,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $292,791.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

