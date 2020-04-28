Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $18,905,411,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Clorox by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,449,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,362,000 after purchasing an additional 112,927 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Clorox by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,049,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,289,000 after purchasing an additional 397,930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,289,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,986,000 after buying an additional 47,696 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,089,000 after buying an additional 520,194 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.94. 1,556,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,945. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $214.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clorox from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.57.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

