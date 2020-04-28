CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Raised to $60.00 at Citigroup

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $59.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

NYSE CMS traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.08. The company had a trading volume of 234,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,969. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $69.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.31 and a 200 day moving average of $62.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.28.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $312,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,651.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. KBC Group lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 82.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group now owns 130,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 59,073 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 126,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 61,718 shares in the last quarter. ICON Advisers increased its position in CMS Energy by 126.6% during the third quarter. ICON Advisers now owns 554,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,584,000 after buying an additional 309,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets now owns 82,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.