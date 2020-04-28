CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.17 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CNX traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,897,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,482,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNX. MKM Partners cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CNX Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $7.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

