Cognex Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,373 call options on the company. This is an increase of 490% compared to the typical daily volume of 402 call options.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,242,210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,651,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $708,988,000 after purchasing an additional 878,444 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,346,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,624 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 286.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,570,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,414,000 after purchasing an additional 79,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CGNX. BidaskClub raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cognex from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

CGNX traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,013. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.48. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 1.72. Cognex has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $59.14.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.89 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

