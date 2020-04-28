Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,229 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,861,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,733 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 130,194 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

In other news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,305.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,632 shares of company stock valued at $88,155. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,676,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,174. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $73.38. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

