Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 65,504 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Coho Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,926,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,504 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for 4.3% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.38% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $166,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cognios Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 574.6% in the 1st quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 15,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,141 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 582.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 206,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,876,000 after purchasing an additional 84,439 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 56,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 91,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMC. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $94.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.46. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

