CoinPoker (CHP) Price Hits $0.0047 on Top Exchanges

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. During the last week, CoinPoker has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $8,116.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinPoker token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, HitBTC and Allcoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.06 or 0.02502109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00209842 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00060700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00046720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker launched on October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 290,544,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,945,306 tokens. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Allcoin, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

