CoinUs Trading 23.5% Higher This Week (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $287,555.18 and approximately $447.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinUs token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000147 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000198 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000174 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000109 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CoinUs (CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io.

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

