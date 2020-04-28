Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,449,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,389 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.40% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $228,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,670,000 after buying an additional 527,860 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,361,805.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,353,311.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 259,857 shares of company stock valued at $19,379,870. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,995,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,976. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The company has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.52.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

