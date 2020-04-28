Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Comfort Systems USA has raised its dividend by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Comfort Systems USA has a payout ratio of 15.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Comfort Systems USA stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.49. 818,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,490. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.34. Comfort Systems USA has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $54.47.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $94,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

