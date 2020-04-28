Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.63 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FIX traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,318. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.10. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $54.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Sidoti cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

In related news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $94,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

