Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) COO Sells $269,234.42 in Stock

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) COO Scott Allen Kingsley sold 4,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $269,234.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,051.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott Allen Kingsley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Scott Allen Kingsley sold 5,044 shares of Community Bank System stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $306,019.48.

CBU stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,793. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $72.63.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.74 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 26.82%. Community Bank System’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.85%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at $20,360,711,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Community Bank System by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,971,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,330,000 after acquiring an additional 200,012 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Community Bank System by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,302,000 after acquiring an additional 31,816 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Community Bank System by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,019,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,308,000 after acquiring an additional 96,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Community Bank System by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,275,000 after acquiring an additional 16,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group cut Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

