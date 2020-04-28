Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) Short Interest Update

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the March 31st total of 3,470,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 782,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 1,615.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 484,748 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 307,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 147,730 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 21,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

ELP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ELP stock opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

