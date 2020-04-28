Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20,000.00

Analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) will report $20,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30,000.00 and the lowest is $10,000.00. Concert Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 98%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $80,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60,000.00 to $100,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $34.38 million, with estimates ranging from $18.75 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Concert Pharmaceuticals.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.07). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.01% and a negative net margin of 7,257.75%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNCE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Concert Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNCE opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The stock has a market cap of $306.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average of $8.72.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.