Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

Concho Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 61.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Concho Resources to earn ($0.05) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1,600.0%.

Shares of CXO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.04. 2,205,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,626. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average is $69.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Concho Resources has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $117.96.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Concho Resources will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CXO. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $90.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Concho Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.48.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

