Consensus Trading 7.3% Higher This Week (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 28th. Consensus has a total market cap of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Consensus token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. During the last week, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00035971 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00041481 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,805.44 or 1.00352307 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00069552 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000724 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Consensus Token Profile

Consensus (SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai.

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

