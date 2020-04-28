Contentos (COS) Trading Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 28th. Contentos has a total market cap of $6.70 million and $1.84 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos token can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. During the last week, Contentos has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00052126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $342.33 or 0.04368807 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00064001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00037100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012779 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010250 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Contentos Token Profile

Contentos (COS) is a token. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,244,433,313 tokens. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io.

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

