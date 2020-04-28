Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Earns Hold Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CTTAF. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Continental to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAF traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.00. 23 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.50. Continental has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.25.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

