Contrasting First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) and Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) and Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

First Financial Bancorp has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Financial Bancorp and Hawthorn Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Financial Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 79.18%. Given First Financial Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Financial Bancorp is more favorable than Hawthorn Bancshares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Financial Bancorp and Hawthorn Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bancorp $738.95 million 1.96 $198.07 million $2.14 6.91 Hawthorn Bancshares $72.91 million 1.46 $16.11 million N/A N/A

First Financial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.2% of First Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of First Financial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. First Financial Bancorp pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Hawthorn Bancshares has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Bancorp and Hawthorn Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bancorp 24.60% 8.82% 1.34% Hawthorn Bancshares 22.10% 13.02% 0.97%

Summary

First Financial Bancorp beats Hawthorn Bancshares on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property or commercial property; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers commercial financing to the insurance industry, registered investment advisors, certified public accountants, indirect auto finance companies, and restaurant franchisees. Further, it offers a range of trust and wealth management services; and long-term, lease, and equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 67 banking centers in Ohio; 3 banking centers in Illinois; 73 banking centers in Indiana; and 16 banking centers in Kentucky. First Financial Bancorp. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust services, Internet banking services, brokerage services, safety deposit boxes, and debit cards. The company operates 23 banking offices. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is based in Jefferson City, Missouri.

