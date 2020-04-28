Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,613,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,357,000 after purchasing an additional 303,938 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Copart by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,524,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,535,000 after buying an additional 1,113,023 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,391,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,836,000 after acquiring an additional 220,919 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $271,008,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Copart by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,951,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,490,000 after acquiring an additional 20,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $4.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.65. 3,123,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,824. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.49. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.09. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $33,056,859.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $4,229,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPRT. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.43.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

