Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the March 31st total of 34,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. Core Molding Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter.

In other Core Molding Technologies news, Director Thomas R. Cellitti acquired 15,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,034.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $59,960.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 106,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 36,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures sheet molding compound (SMC) and molder of thermoset and thermoplastic products. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, resin transfer molding, structural foam and structural Web injection molding, reaction injection molding, and utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

