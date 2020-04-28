Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires 3,461 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,439,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 3.0% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $46,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,867,000 after buying an additional 22,232,056 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,358,000 after buying an additional 8,819,241 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,010,000 after buying an additional 3,525,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,432,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,035,637,000 after buying an additional 3,005,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

