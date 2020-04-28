Corning’s (GLW) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Corning (NYSE:GLW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corning’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

GLW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

GLW traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.14. 7,520,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,759,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.18. Corning has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $34.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corning will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 50,138 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Corning by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,301,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000,000 after acquiring an additional 77,869 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 10.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Corning by 279.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 138,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 101,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Corning by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 48,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

