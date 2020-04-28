Cosmos Price Tops $2.80 on Major Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 28th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $533.52 million and approximately $193.81 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cosmos has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $2.80 or 0.00035971 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Coinone, BitForex and GDAC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00041481 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,805.44 or 1.00352307 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00069552 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000724 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, BitForex, Hotbit and GDAC.

