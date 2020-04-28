COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the March 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 967,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

CMRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get COSTAMARE INC/SH alerts:

Shares of CMRE stock opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $620.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $128.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.47 million. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 10.23%. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 43.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 27.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,052 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 53,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 253.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 70,150 shares in the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About COSTAMARE INC/SH

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for COSTAMARE INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSTAMARE INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.