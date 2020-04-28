Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,651 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $308.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,286,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $233.05 and a one year high of $325.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Several research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

