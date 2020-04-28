Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,351 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.6% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.95. 2,424,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,448,540. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $233.05 and a 52-week high of $325.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.33. The firm has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

