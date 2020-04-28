Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,750 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.2% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

Shares of COST stock traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,424,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,540. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The firm has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

