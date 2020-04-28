Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BREW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Craft Brew Alliance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ BREW opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. Craft Brew Alliance has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $298.43 million, a PE ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.30). Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $38.26 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BREW. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Craft Brew Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,567,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Craft Brew Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Craft Brew Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 100,469 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 49,346 shares during the period. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

