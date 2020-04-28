Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) Short Interest Up 27.7% in April

Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the March 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 15.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 294,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Craft Brew Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. 49.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BREW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut Craft Brew Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Craft Brew Alliance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.58.

BREW traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.44. 85,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 0.87. Craft Brew Alliance has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.51.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.30). Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $38.26 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

