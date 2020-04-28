Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) and Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBSPF) Head-To-Head Survey

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) and Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Credicorp and Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credicorp 24.25% 16.02% 2.25% Royal Bank of Scotland Group 17.73% 6.67% 0.41%

Volatility & Risk

Credicorp has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.0% of Credicorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Credicorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Credicorp and Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credicorp $4.96 billion 2.21 $1.28 billion $15.94 8.64 Royal Bank of Scotland Group $22.45 billion 0.67 $4.52 billion N/A N/A

Royal Bank of Scotland Group has higher revenue and earnings than Credicorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Credicorp and Royal Bank of Scotland Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credicorp 0 2 3 0 2.60 Royal Bank of Scotland Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Credicorp presently has a consensus price target of $244.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.26%. Given Credicorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Credicorp is more favorable than Royal Bank of Scotland Group.

Summary

Credicorp beats Royal Bank of Scotland Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities. It also issues insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transportation, marine vessels, automobile, life, health, and pensions, as well as provides private pension fund management services. In addition, the company offers microfinance, including the management of loans, credits, deposits, and current accounts of the small and microenterprises. Further, it provides investment brokerage and management services to corporations, institutional investors, governments, and foundations; and engages in structuring and placement of issues in the primary market, as well as the execution and negotiation of operations in the secondary market. Additionally, it structures securitization processes for corporate customers and manages mutual funds. Credicorp Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments. The company also offers wealth management, financial planning, investment management, asset finance, and offshore banking; and financing and risk solutions, as well as trading and flow sales services. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

