Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 77.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,566 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.14. 4,963,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,067,001. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.47 and a 200-day moving average of $154.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

