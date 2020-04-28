Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

TSE CRR.UN traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$13.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,519. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.67. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$9.26 and a 1 year high of C$16.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50.

CRR.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, April 13th. TD Securities cut Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$17.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.81.

In other Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton acquired 6,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.13 per share, with a total value of C$65,199.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$253,603.96.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

