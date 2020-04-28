Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.06). Cronos Group reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 119.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 million. Cronos Group had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 3,826.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRON shares. Raymond James downgraded Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Cronos Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. MKM Partners upgraded Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cronos Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.39.

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.32. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $17.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. 14.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

