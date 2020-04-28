Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Billion

Equities analysts expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to post $2.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.73 billion. Crown posted sales of $3.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full year sales of $11.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $11.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.41 billion to $12.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Crown from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.82.

Shares of CCK opened at $63.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.69 and its 200-day moving average is $69.54.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $19,774,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $4,414,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,236,000 after purchasing an additional 396,011 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $5,077,000. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Crown by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 777,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,396,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

