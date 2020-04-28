Crypto.com Coin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.59 Million (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 28th. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $810.35 million and approximately $8.59 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. One Crypto.com Coin token can now be bought for $0.0569 or 0.00000732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Bibox, Fatbtc and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00052222 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.74 or 0.04393683 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00062912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00037125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012917 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009949 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Token Profile

Crypto.com Coin is a token. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,231,050,228 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, GOPAX, CPDAX, Bibox, Bithumb Global, IDEX, Bithumb, CoinTiger, KuCoin, ABCC, Huobi Korea, Upbit, Indodax, DDEX, OceanEx, BigONE, Dcoin, Fatbtc, Huobi Global, HitBTC, OKEx, Bittrex and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.